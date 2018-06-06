Aachen - „Rock’n’Roll Diktator“ Jörg Kaier will die Raststätte rocken

Konzertübersicht: Viel Musik auf den Bühnen

Donnerstag, 7. Juni: Therapy?, ab 19.30 Uhr, Musikbunker, Goffart­straße 26 (Alternative Metal). Me Still Beat, 20 Uhr, Hotel Europa, Südstraße 54 (Texte, Gedichte, Performance, Cello, Loops und Effekte). Jazzotic, 20 Uhr, Kurpark-Terrassen, Dammstraße 40 (Jazz, Bigband).

Freitag, 8. Juni: The Dial Ups + Rome Is Not A Town, 19.30 Uhr, Wild Rover, Hirschgraben 13 (Electronically Punk, Post Riot, Grunge / Indie Noise). The Inexplicables, ab 19.30 Uhr, Musikbunker, Goffart-straße 26 (Live-Dance-Musik, Hip Hop, Reggae, Drum and Bass, Dschungel, Jazz und Roots in der Reihe „Komma vom Sofa“). The Man Who meets Mr.Lofi @ Siro, 20 Uhr, Franz, Franzstraße 74 (Pop, Wave). Rock’n’Roll Diktator, 20 Uhr, Raststätte, Lothringerstraße 26 (Liedermacher).

Samstag, 9. Juni: MoFo & The Sexy Humans + Special Support by Lethal Ottos, 19.30 Uhr, Wild Rover, Hirschgraben 13 (Cosmopolitan Crossover Funkrock). Tim McMillan & Band, 20 Uhr, Kiez Kini, Promenadenstraße 46 (Jazz-Singer/Songwriter). Sex-O-Phonics, 20.30 Uhr, Egmont, Pontstraße 1-3 (Rock’n’Roll).

Sonntag, 10. Juni: Quadro Nuevo, 18 Uhr, Kurpark-Terrasse, Dammstraße 40 (Jazz).

Mittwoch, 13. Juni: Phil Rudd Band, 19.30 Uhr, Musikbunker, Goffart­straße 26 (Rock).