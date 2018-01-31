Aachen - Jazz-Musiker Tobias Hoffmann spielt mit seinem Trio im Durmont

Aachen.

Es ist ja längst kein Geheimnis mehr, dass in den Wintermonaten echte Hochkaräter im Dumont ihr Können zeigen. Am kommenden Sonntag, 4. Februar, steht wieder ein ganz besonderer Höhepunkt an: Der Echo-Jazzpreisträger und WDR-Jazzpreisträger Tobias Hoffmann kommt mit seinem Trio in die Zollernstraße.