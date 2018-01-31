Aachen - Jazz-Musiker Tobias Hoffmann spielt mit seinem Trio im Durmont

Konzertübersicht: Die Nervous Germans spielen unplugged im Franz
Donnerstag, 1. Februar: The Devils, ab 20 Uhr, Musikbunker, Goffartstraße 26 (Trash R’n’B).
Freitag, 2. Februar: Nervous Germans, 20 Uhr, Franz, Franzstraße 74 (unplugged). The World According To Skoob, ab 20 Uhr, Wild Rover, Hirschgraben 13 (Rock’n’Roll-Show). Chor Calango, 20 Uhr, Annakirche, Annastraße 42 (Rock, Pop).
Samstag, 3. Februar: The Dorks, ab 19.30 Uhr, Musikbunker, Goffartstraße 26 (Punkrock). Darjeeling, 20 Uhr, Raststätte, Lothringerstraße 23 (etwas Krautrock der 70er, etwas Boygroup, etwas Indie-Psychedelia).
Philip Bradatsch, 20 Uhr, Wild Rover, Hirschgraben 13 (Acoustic Songwriter, Folk, Roots, Advanced Pop). Handle with Care, 20 Uhr, Schlüsselloch, Boxgraben 51 (Rock, Western ‘n Love Songs).
Sonntag, 4. Februar: Naldo’s Jazz Family, 11 Uhr, Kurpark-Terrassen, Dammstraße 49 (Jazz). Tobias Hoffmann Trio, 20.30 Uhr, Dumont, Zollernstraße 41 (Jazz).
Montag, 5. Februar: Electric Six, ab 20 Uhr, Musikbunker, Goffartstraße 26 (Rock). Schank, 20 Uhr, Domkeller, Hof 1 (Folk). Aachen Big Band, 20.30 Uhr, Franz, Franzstraße 74 (Big Band, Swing).
Mittwoch, 7. Februar: Danzer trifft Heine, 20 Uhr, Franz, Franzstraße 74 (Pop/RockChanson).