Cornwall - Twitter-Nutzer reagieren mit Humor auf Erdbeben in Wales

Twitter-Nutzer reagieren mit Humor auf Erdbeben in Wales

Von: at
Letzte Aktualisierung:
Erdbeben Wales
Eine Folge des Erdbebens: Ein umgekippter Stuhl in Wales.

Cornwall. Am Wochenende wurde Wales von einem Erdbeben der Stärke 4,7 erschüttert. Verletzt wurde dabei niemand und auch die Sachschäden halten sich in Grenzen. Die Briten nahmen's deshalb mit Humor.

Natürlich konnten sich die Twitter-Nutzer die Anspielung auf den Brexit nicht verkneifen. So wurde das Erdbeben genutzt um nicht nur die formelle, sondern auch die geografische Trennung vom Festland zu manifestieren.

Die Twitter-Nutzer ließen es sich auch nicht nehmen, die Auswirkungen des Erdbebens zu dokumentieren.

Leserkommentare

Leserkommentare (0)

Sie schreiben unter dem Namen:



Diskutieren Sie mit!

Damit Sie Artikel kommentieren können, müssen Sie sich einmalig registrieren — bereits registrierte Leser müssen zum Schreiben eines Kommentars eingeloggt sein. Beachten Sie unsere Diskussionsregeln, die Netiquette.

Homepage aktualisiert

Finden Sie jetzt neue aktuelle Informationen auf unserer Startseite

Wieder zur Homepage

Die Homepage wurde aktualisiert

Hinweis nicht mehr anzeigen jetzt ansehen